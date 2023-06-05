New vegan and vegetarian brunch house opening in Halifax town centre this weekend

Fuel Shack, on Northgate, will start welcoming people through its doors from 8am on Saturday (June 10).

The new venture describes itself as a vegetarian and vegan brunch house and restaurant, and will be open from 8am until 6pm, seven days a week.

It has posted on Facebook: “We will be serving the finest Emiliano Valerio Dimitri Castroni coffee and Sweetleafbakes alongside our delicious menu offering clean, wholesome and nutritious dishes.

"No compromise on flavours! Every dish is packed full of fresh, healthy delicious ingredients that your body will thank you for!