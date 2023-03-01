There were plenty of people keen to find out more about a controversial new supermarket planned for Calderdale.

Lidl wants to build a new store in West Vale where Horsfall’s Mill used to be off, Saddleworth Road.

Yesterday (Tuesday) the supermarket giant held a public exhibition of its proposals at Greetland Community and Sports Centre, including a display of artist’s impressions of what the new shop would look like.

It was a busy event, with people keen for more details and to share their views on the project.

Some were excited about the prospect of a new Lidl nearby but others had concerns, particularly about traffic issues the store could bring.

Lidl has said previously it hopes its planning application will be received and approved by Calderdale Council by the end of this month.

It says the store would include an 85-space car park, with access from Saddleworth Road.

It hopes to open between 8am and 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Normally, there would be one delivery per day. All store waste will be collected by the delivery vehicle in a bid to minimise HGV visits.

The plans have already caused controversy in the area after people in five houses near the proposed site were given just eight weeks to leave their homes to make way for the store.

Anyone who would like to share their views about the plans with Lidl or find out more about the new store can visit https://tinyurl.com/lidl-greetland or call 0161 8176225 by March 3.

