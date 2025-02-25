News businesses in West Yorkshire: More clues revealed about new restaurant opening in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Work on a new Halifax town centre restaurant is progressing – and revealing more about what kind of eatery it will be.

The refurbishment of a building on Horton Street has been ongoing for some time, and in January signs went up outside and inside the premises saying one word – ‘Yang’.

As the work nears completion, more details are being added, including signs in the window that point to the kind of dishes and drinks it will serve – noodles, dim sum, cocktails and Thai grill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horton Street has seen a string of openings after several other buildings there were renovated, including The Grayston Unity, Northern Power Garms and Eva Joyce Bridal.

Yang is on Horton Street in HalifaxYang is on Horton Street in Halifax
Yang is on Horton Street in Halifax

It is close to the forthcoming Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses.

O&C Management Services, who are currently working on the project, say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.

Earlier this month, the Courier revealed how another restaurant is looking to open in the new development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Loungers – which owns Lounges, Cosy Clubs and Brightsides and has premises across England and Wales – confirmed it is hoping to open a Lounge here soon, bringing up to 40 new jobs to the area.

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireThai
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice