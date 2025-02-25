Work on a new Halifax town centre restaurant is progressing – and revealing more about what kind of eatery it will be.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbishment of a building on Horton Street has been ongoing for some time, and in January signs went up outside and inside the premises saying one word – ‘Yang’.

As the work nears completion, more details are being added, including signs in the window that point to the kind of dishes and drinks it will serve – noodles, dim sum, cocktails and Thai grill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horton Street has seen a string of openings after several other buildings there were renovated, including The Grayston Unity, Northern Power Garms and Eva Joyce Bridal.

Yang is on Horton Street in Halifax

It is close to the forthcoming Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses.

O&C Management Services, who are currently working on the project, say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.

Earlier this month, the Courier revealed how another restaurant is looking to open in the new development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Loungers – which owns Lounges, Cosy Clubs and Brightsides and has premises across England and Wales – confirmed it is hoping to open a Lounge here soon, bringing up to 40 new jobs to the area.