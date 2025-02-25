News businesses in West Yorkshire: More clues revealed about new restaurant opening in Halifax town centre
The refurbishment of a building on Horton Street has been ongoing for some time, and in January signs went up outside and inside the premises saying one word – ‘Yang’.
As the work nears completion, more details are being added, including signs in the window that point to the kind of dishes and drinks it will serve – noodles, dim sum, cocktails and Thai grill.
Horton Street has seen a string of openings after several other buildings there were renovated, including The Grayston Unity, Northern Power Garms and Eva Joyce Bridal.
It is close to the forthcoming Westgate Quarter – a new development with space for 12 new businesses.
O&C Management Services, who are currently working on the project, say there will be office, retail and hospitality space, and are currently searching for “new and exciting” firms to become tenants.
Earlier this month, the Courier revealed how another restaurant is looking to open in the new development.
A spokesperson for Loungers – which owns Lounges, Cosy Clubs and Brightsides and has premises across England and Wales – confirmed it is hoping to open a Lounge here soon, bringing up to 40 new jobs to the area.