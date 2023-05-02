Nights out in Calderdale: New bar and events venue is opening in Brighouse this weekend
Brighouse will welcome a new bar and performance and events venue this weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Jays Bar will open on Saturday (May 6) from 7pm on Commercial Street with live music from Connor Lawlor from 9pm.
The bar has said: “It’s been a long time coming but we are finally at the point where we can welcome you all to our bar.
"Them words we never thought would come out of our mouths but we are finally here and we are so ready for the real fun to begin.”