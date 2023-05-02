News you can trust since 1853
Nights out in Calderdale: New bar and events venue is opening in Brighouse this weekend

Brighouse will welcome a new bar and performance and events venue this weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read

Jays Bar will open on Saturday (May 6) from 7pm on Commercial Street with live music from Connor Lawlor from 9pm.

The bar has said: “It’s been a long time coming but we are finally at the point where we can welcome you all to our bar.

"Them words we never thought would come out of our mouths but we are finally here and we are so ready for the real fun to begin.”

Jays Bar is opening on SaturdayJays Bar is opening on Saturday
Jays Bar is opening on Saturday
