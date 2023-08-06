Northern Powergrid teams up with Calderdale-based firm to help lower carbon footprints and energy bills

Funded by Northern Powergrid, YES Energy Solutions’ expert advisors are providing customers with this free, personalised advice service that sees the average resident make savings of over £500 on their annual energy costs.

Through the new service, residents in Northern Powergrid’s coverage area have access to a tiered level of service, meaning they can choose the amount of support that suits them.

Households can speak to an energy advisor, where they will be assessed according to their personal circumstances and property to see where savings can be made.

Ella Pinder, Vulnerability Policy Manager, Northern Powergrid said: "We understand that many of our customers will have felt the impact of high energy bills recently and hope they will consider contacting this brand new advice service ahead of what could be another difficult winter.

“We are delighted to be funding this service to help prepare households - not just for this year, but well into the future as we support the transition towards net zero.”

Commercial Director of the Holywell Green-based YES Energy Solutions Alex Wilkes, said: “Our new relationship with Northern Powergrid will be a fantastic opportunity for us to help their customers breathe a little easier when it comes to managing their energy bills.