Revealed: 10 most popular destinations people of Halifax are travelling to for their holidays this summer

Barrhead Travel Halifax has revealed the destinations that are topping the charts for a record-breaking summer for travel.
Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said: “If it feels as though everyone you know is jetting off far and wide this summer – you’re probably right. 2023 is a summer of travel like we haven’t seen in years, and people are making the most of the season with beach getaways, city breaks and Mediterranean cruises.
“Barrhead Travel is seeing booking trends this year that suggest a renewed enthusiasm for summer holidays, with impromptu trips and longer stays consistently proving popular.
"Those still looking to book before the season ends should consider working with a reputable travel agent to find the best deals and avoid the scramble of a last-minute holiday plan.”
Here are Barrhead Travel’s top ten destinations for summer holidays this year, based on its customer booking data.
1. Mallorca
Mallorca (Majorca) is one of Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. It is known for beach resorts, sheltered coves, limestone mountains and Roman and Moorish remains. (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JAIME REINA
2. Cruising from Southampton
The port at Southampton sees thousands of visitors sailing off to a number of different locations across the world. From the Norway fjords to islands in the Mediterranean there are plenty of places to visit. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Photo: Matt Cardy
3. Cruising from Barcelona
Even though the Spanish city of Barcelona is a great holiday destination in its own right, there are also many places to access by cruising from its port. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PAU BARRENA
4. Alicante
From urban beaches to epic nightlife, Alicante in Spain offers a Mediterranean mix of action and relaxation. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JOSE JORDAN