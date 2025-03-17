Obesity fears raised as senior councillors urge planners to refuse bid for new McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru in Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:40 BST

Dozens of people including some senior councillors are objecting to plans for a new McDonald’s in a Calderdale village.

The Courier revealed in September that the fast food giant was drawing up plans for a new restaurant and drive-thru on land off Halifax Road in Shelf, next to the existing Esso garage.

Those plans have now been submitted and are due to be considered soon – but have attracted 81 objections so far and just five comments in support.

Among those concerned are several members of Calderdale Council’s cabinet who have raised worries the new branch could contribute to childhood obesity.

Coun Tim Swift is among those objecting

Councillor Tim Swift, cabinet member for Public Health, says he supports other objections to the plans he says have come from directors of public health for Calderdale and Bradford, Debs Harkins and Rose Dunlop.

"Together the objections clearly set out the concerns over levels of obesity; the risks form increased availability of food which is high in fat, salt and sugar; and the specific risks from the location of this application close to a primary school but also at a bus stop extensively used by pupils attending a number of secondary schools,” he says.

"We are committed as an authority to a strong focus on prevention. Calderdale already has a higher than average density of fast food outlets, and I believe that allowing this application would conflict with a number of our planning and wellbeing policies.”

The proposed site for the new McDonald's off Halifax Road in Shelf

Deputy leader of Calderdale Council and cabinet member for Climate, Action and Housing Scott Patient says the McDonald’s would increase traffic and pollution, as well as present “an easy route for our young people to consume fast food, linked to obesity, diabetes and poor health outcomes”.

"Ultra processed food like this should not be further made available to younger children where the billions spent in advertising would be especially targeted at,” he says.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport Sarah Courtney has also raised concerns about traffic and childhood obesity.

Supporting statements with the application show McDonald’s had considered opening in Northowram and Hipperholme before making the application for the Shelf location.

The plans say the site is not within a 400m walking distance of a secondary school and would create 90 new jobs.

