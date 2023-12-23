OJ's Savings: See inside new bargain shop in Halifax town centre where Freddie's used to be
A new discount store has opened in Halifax town centre, offering plenty of bargains.
OJ’s Savings is on Crown Street, where Freddie’s used to be.
The team there say they sell “favourites for all the family at a cheaper price”.
Their stock is incredibly varied – from toys and scooters to napkins and makeup, and from chocolate and candles to bedding.
