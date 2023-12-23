News you can trust since 1853
Chloe Wray, Sally Lee and Michelle Sunderland at the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings
OJ's Savings: See inside new bargain shop in Halifax town centre where Freddie's used to be

A new discount store has opened in Halifax town centre, offering plenty of bargains.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT

OJ’s Savings is on Crown Street, where Freddie’s used to be.

The team there say they sell “favourites for all the family at a cheaper price”.

Their stock is incredibly varied – from toys and scooters to napkins and makeup, and from chocolate and candles to bedding.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Inside the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings

Inside the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Inside the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings

Inside the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings Photo: Bruce F

Inside the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings

Inside the new bargain store in Halifax, OJ's Savings Photo: Bruce F

OJ's Savings

OJ's Savings Photo: Bruce F

