On the market: Leasehold of West Vale pub and kitchen is now available
The Viaduct has come to market with leisure property specialists, Fleurets.
The fully renovated property features, on the ground floor, a bar with mixed seating for approximately 32 guests plus standing room.
To the rear, and down a few steps, there is a snug with seating for 14.
Upstairs, the first-floor restaurant offers seating for around 50 and directly connected to the bar area.
There’s also a function or conference room, which can accommodate 24.
The Viaduct is available on a new 10-year lease, free of tie, at a rent of £45,000 per annum.
Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets, said: “Since its rebirth in 2021 as a privately owned bar and restaurant, the Viaduct has achieved great success, building a strong reputation for quality food and a welcoming atmosphere.”
"With proven potential for significant trade, this is an exceptional opportunity.
"An owner-operator could easily build on this quality setup and exceed previous performance levels typically £10,000 pw net.”
Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office.
For details email [email protected].
