On the market: Leasehold of West Vale pub and kitchen is now available

By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

The leasehold of a West Vale pub is now available.

The Viaduct has come to market with leisure property specialists, Fleurets.

The fully renovated property features, on the ground floor, a bar with mixed seating for approximately 32 guests plus standing room.

This fully renovated property features, on the ground floor, a bar with mixed seating for approximately 32 guests plus standing room.

To the rear, and down a few steps, there is a snug with seating for 14.

Upstairs, the first-floor restaurant offers seating for around 50 and directly connected to the bar area.

There’s also a function or conference room, which can accommodate 24.

The Viaduct is available on a new 10-year lease, free of tie, at a rent of £45,000 per annum.

The Viaduct has come to market with leisure property specialists, Fleurets.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North at Fleurets, said: “Since its rebirth in 2021 as a privately owned bar and restaurant, the Viaduct has achieved great success, building a strong reputation for quality food and a welcoming atmosphere.”

"With proven potential for significant trade, this is an exceptional opportunity.

"An owner-operator could easily build on this quality setup and exceed previous performance levels typically £10,000 pw net.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment only through Fleurets North Office.

For details email [email protected].

