Hebden Bridge Road closed: Huge delays for drivers as road is set to be closed for seven weeks to repair damaged culverts

The road between Hebden Bridge and Oxenhope is set to be closed for seven weeks with a long diversion in place.

Hebden Bridge Road will be closed from the entrance to The Keepers Lodge for approximately 100 metres south of Keepers Lodge.

The road is set to be closed until September 26.

Alternative routes for drivers are available via Hebden Bridge Road (unaffected section), Keighley Road, Commercial Street, Burnley Road, Aachen Way, King Cross Street, Burdock Way, Ovenden Road, Keighley Road, Wrigley Hill, Keighley Road, Halifax Road, New Road, Main Road, Keighley Road, Halifax Road, Haworth Road, Hebden Road, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge Road and vice versa.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Bus operator Metro has advised bus passengers the changes to services over the next seven weeks.

Service B3 towards Hebden Bridge will terminate at Oxenhope.

Service B3 towards Keighley will not run between Hebden Bridge and Oxenhope during these works.

Customers wishing to travel between Oxenhope and Hebden Bridge are advised to catch the B3 from Oxenhope to Keighley then the 502 from Keighley to Halifax and then the 590, 591 and 592 services from Halifax into Hebden Bridge.

Customers can use the TLC 594 and 595 service to Peckett Well as it will still operate its full route.

The road closure is to allow contractors to repair two damaged culverts which run under the road.

Bradford Council said: “The broken Victorian culverts aren't draining rainwater properly, risking further road damage if not fixed.

“Due to the depth and scale of the work, a full road closure is required — the engineers have developed a plan to halve the full road closure time, so it can reopen under temporary traffic lights before the start of the school summer holidays.

“Summer work avoids disturbing ground-nesting birds and is it’s safer and quicker to work due to drier conditions.

"Thank you for your patience as we work to carry out these vital repairs as quickly as possible.”