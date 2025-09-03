Owners of Halifax town centre gift shop announce "with great sadness" that it is to close

A gift shop in Halifax has announced it is closing down after more than two decades.

Friendly Dragon, based on Horton Street, will shut in early spring next year, the owners have posted on their Facebook page.

The shop was originally in the Piece Hall but moved to Horton Street 11 years ago and reached its 20th anniversary last year.

For its first year, it largely sold artwork, dragons and incense but was then driven during the next couple of years by customer demand for products relating to the goth scene. It then gradually transitioned towards products connected to paganism, witchcraft and spirituality.

Friendly Dragon in Halifax

Posting on Facebook, its owners said: “At the ripe old age of twenty one the dragon is becoming 'rather long in the tooth' and has got to the stage when it is in need of a well earned rest.

"It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close the shop, we handed our notice in today and intend to close the doors of the cave in the early Spring, next year.

"Just in case there are any dragon guardians out there who would be interested to take this elderly dragon on, for the future...please let us know…

"We will hope to continue with an online presence in the future... Watch this space ..... Love from the Friendly Dragon family. Xx.”