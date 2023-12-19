Halifax’s oldest fish and chip shop and restaurant has had a face-lift.

Pearsons, on Union Street in the town centre, has given its upstairs restaurant a stunning refurbishment.

As these photos show, customers can now enjoy their favourite meal in fresh new surroundings.

Owner Zak Vahidi said the fish and chip restaurant is the oldest in Halifax.

One staff member, now in her 70s, has been working there since she was 14.

People come from far and wide to visit, even from as far away as Australia, he added.

He is also planning a refurbishment of the ground floor takeaway area in the future.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway. Photo: Jim Fitton

