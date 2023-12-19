Pearsons: See inside Halifax's oldest fish and chip shop restaurant after stunning refurbishment
Halifax’s oldest fish and chip shop and restaurant has had a face-lift.
By sarah fitton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Pearsons, on Union Street in the town centre, has given its upstairs restaurant a stunning refurbishment.
As these photos show, customers can now enjoy their favourite meal in fresh new surroundings.
Owner Zak Vahidi said the fish and chip restaurant is the oldest in Halifax.
One staff member, now in her 70s, has been working there since she was 14.
He is also planning a refurbishment of the ground floor takeaway area in the future.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
