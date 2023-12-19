News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Ashley Portch at Pearsons Fish and Chip Restaurant and TakeawayAshley Portch at Pearsons Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway
Ashley Portch at Pearsons Fish and Chip Restaurant and Takeaway

Pearsons: See inside Halifax's oldest fish and chip shop restaurant after stunning refurbishment

Halifax’s oldest fish and chip shop and restaurant has had a face-lift.
By sarah fitton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Pearsons, on Union Street in the town centre, has given its upstairs restaurant a stunning refurbishment.

As these photos show, customers can now enjoy their favourite meal in fresh new surroundings.

Owner Zak Vahidi said the fish and chip restaurant is the oldest in Halifax.

One staff member, now in her 70s, has been working there since she was 14.

People come from far and wide to visit, even from as far away as Australia, he added.

He is also planning a refurbishment of the ground floor takeaway area in the future.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Percy Shaw: Well-loved Halifax Wetherspoons is shutting but new indie owners plan to open pub again eight days later and will keep prices 'the same or lower'

Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway.

1. Pearsons: See inside Halifax's oldest fish and chip shop restaurant after stunning refurbishment

Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway.

2. Pearsons: See inside Halifax's oldest fish and chip shop restaurant after stunning refurbishment

Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway.

3. Pearsons: See inside Halifax's oldest fish and chip shop restaurant after stunning refurbishment

Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway.

4. Pearsons: See inside Halifax's oldest fish and chip shop restaurant after stunning refurbishment

Pearsons Fish & Chip Restaurant and Takeaway. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxPeopleAustralia