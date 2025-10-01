A Calderdale pub set to star in a TV show being broadcast tonight has shut “indefinitely”.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hare and Hounds in Hebden Bridge was visited by stars Alexander Armstrong and James May earlier this year for their show Perfect Pub Walks.

The episode is set to be shown on More 4 tonight at 9pm – but the pub has now closed, the team says, “indefinitely”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hare and Hounds team posted: “The truth is, the pub industry has been – and continues to be – absolutely hammered.

Alexander Armstrong and James May at The Hare and Hounds in Hebden Bridge

"Costs have soared, trade has suffered, and yet the government still insists on applying a crippling 20 per cent VAT rate on pubs and hospitality, while supermarkets pay as little as two to five per cent.

"This isn’t just about one business. It’s about the survival of something that has been at the heart of British life for centuries — the local pub.

"These are the places where friendships are forged, stories shared, and communities come together.

"Once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you care about pubs, please support your locals before they disappear completely.

"Contact your MP and demand fairer VAT treatment for pubs and hospitality.

"We’re proud of what we’ve built here and deeply grateful for every person who’s walked through our doors.

"But without change, the country’s heritage — and the beating heart of so many towns and villages — will vanish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was put up for sale in July but had been open as usual until September 21 when it closed.

Posting about what it was like to have the Perfect Pub Walks crew visiting, the team posted: “The atmosphere on filming night was absolutely electric — and while the stars and crew were fantastic, it was our locals and customers who truly stole the show.

"Alexander and James even tackled our legendary 42oz mixed grill challenge and they didn’t back down!

"We’re incredibly proud that The Hare and Hounds was chosen from all the pubs in the area to host this amazing episode.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].