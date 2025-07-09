'We intend to go out on a high': Calderdale pub that starred in Alexander Armstrong and James May TV show for sale as brewery 'lets go of a few pubs'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:50 BST
A Calderdale pub which starred in a BBC TV show is on the market.

The Hare and Hounds in Hebden Bridge is open as usual but has been put on the market by the brewery which owns it.

As reported by the Courier, stars Alexander Armstrong and James May were at the pub in April for BBC show ‘Perfect Pub Walks’.

The couple who run it have posted: “After six unforgettable years, our lease here at the famous Hare and Hounds is coming to an end – and what a ride it’s been!

The pub was visited for the upcoming TV show

"Our brewery, the incredible Timothy Taylor’s, is one of the finest, most awarded real ale breweries in the UK – a proper Yorkshire, family-led gem.

"They’ve been brilliant to work with and are currently investing millions into their brewery to keep that legendary standard flying high.

"Like many in the trade, they’re letting go of a few pubs as part of adapting to these testing times in hospitality – and our beloved Hare is now officially on the market, complete with an acre of land.

"If you’re seriously interested in purchasing, message us directly for the agent’s details.

"As for us – James and Kelly – we’re proud to say we’ve poured every bit of our hearts into this place.

"From supporting the school and local sports teams, to hosting charity events, community bonfires, running clubs, and even Santa visits – it’s been a privilege.

"Our landlord even handed over rugby memorabilia to Old Town Primary and gave talks to the kids. It’s been personal. It’s been magic.

"We don’t know the exact timeline yet – but we’re still here, still grafting, and we intend to go out on a high.

"To every customer, local, regular, traveller, guest, and supporter: thank you.”

Perfect Pub Walks is a four-part series by Up&Away Studios for More4 to hit screens this year.

Alexander Armstrong said of the show: “Nothing beats a walk in a beautiful landscape, a good pub, a pint and a great chat.

"Filming Perfect Pub Walks has been a complete delight, topped off by some fantastic conversations with four terrific icons.”

