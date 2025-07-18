A well-known Halifax shop is leaving The Piece Hall.

Pages ‘N’ Pixels has announced it will be closing its shop in the iconic landmark in the coming weeks.

But its owner has hinted the shop may continue elsewhere – or in a different way – by teasing a second instalment to his announcement.

The comic book shop opened there in 2021 and has been a popular ever since, offering expert and passionate advice on a host of subjects, Marvel to manga.

Ross Denby from Pages 'N Pixels

It is owned and run by Ross Denby, whose family also own plastic-free shop Just Gaia, also in The Piece Hall.

Ross has taken to social media to say: “The story is over for Pages ‘N’ Pixels in The Piece Hall.

"The shop here enters our final chapter over the next few weeks.

"I never thought I’d say this but, after an amazing time here, we’ve got some wonderful memories of the events, the visitors and you guys on social media.

"But my family is growing up, I’ve also got some other companies, including Just Gaia downstairs, and some IT work that I’m doing as well and we’re not able to deliver things the way we want to for you guys.

"We’ve looked at everything but whilst we’ve just absolutely loved it here, we love all the fellow traders and the members of The Piece Hall community, it’s time to close the book on the story.”

He thanked everyone who had visited over the years and urged people to come and say good bye and make the shop “extra busy over the next few weeks” as they start to close down the store.