A pizza restaurant and takeaway in a Calderdale town is going up for sale.

An auction will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 25 to sell Pizza Elland Express to the highest bidder.

The guide price is £140,000.

The business, on Catherine Street in Elland, currently sells pizza, burgers, grilled chicken, donner kebabs and wraps.

According to its listing on right move, the premises is semi-detached and split into two units.

There is a vacant commercial premises to the ground floor which includes the seating and serving area, cooking area, and a preparation/cleaning area.

On the first and second floor is a tenanted apartment achieving £595 a month.

The auction is being organised by Auction House Manchester.