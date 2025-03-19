Pizza Elland Express: Calderdale pizza restaurant and takeaway for sale at auction

By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pizza restaurant and takeaway in a Calderdale town is going up for sale.

An auction will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 25 to sell Pizza Elland Express to the highest bidder.

The guide price is £140,000.

The business, on Catherine Street in Elland, currently sells pizza, burgers, grilled chicken, donner kebabs and wraps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The auction will be held on Tuesday, March 25placeholder image
The auction will be held on Tuesday, March 25

According to its listing on right move, the premises is semi-detached and split into two units.

There is a vacant commercial premises to the ground floor which includes the seating and serving area, cooking area, and a preparation/cleaning area.

On the first and second floor is a tenanted apartment achieving £595 a month.

The auction is being organised by Auction House Manchester.

Related topics:CalderdaleManchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice