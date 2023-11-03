Whether you enjoy a pepperoni, Hawaiian or Margherita most people like a good pizza.
We asked Courier readers to let us know their favourite pizza places.
We had hundreds of people get in touch, with suggestions all over Calderdale.
Here, in no particular order, are 12 of the most common recommendations.
1. Places to eat in Halifax: 12 of the best pizza places in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
All Pizzetto is on Union Street in Halifax town centre Photo: subm
2. Places to eat in Halifax: 12 of the best pizza places in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
Freddie's Fowlers is in Halifax Borough Market Photo: subm
3. Places to eat in Halifax: 12 of the best pizza places in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
Knead Pizzeria and Bar is on Crossley Street in Halifax town centre Photo: subm
4. Places to eat in Halifax: 12 of the best pizza places in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden
Moh's Indian Takeaway is on Stainland Road in Greetland Photo: Google