A Halifax building shut since October 2024 is set to house a new restaurant.

Plans are moving forward to use the space which used to be home to the town’s branch of TGI Fridays for a new venture.

The Firepit will be a restaurant and cocktail bar at the Broad Street Plaza premises.

The Courier has reported previously how a licence application had been made for the building and a recruitment advert for a manager for the new eatery was posted on website Indeed.

TGI Fridays in Halifax closed after its owner went into administration and was not included in a rescue deal

Now a planning application has been submitted for various signs to be installed for the new restaurant.

People have until September 19 to submit their comments on the plans.

The Halifax TGI Fridays was one of 35 which closed immediately after a deal was struck to rescue the chain but not all of its branches in October 2024.

In the Firepit recruitment advert placed earlier this year, the venture was described as a “growing family business” with an aim “to create a unique dining experience at affordable prices”.

It also said: “Serving a plethora of food and beverages, here at The Firepit we like to ensure we go above and beyond when it comes to service.”

The licencing application was to be allowed to sell alcohol from 9am until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 9am until 1am during the rest of the week.

It was also applying to be allowed live and recorded music between 9am and 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9am and 1am on other days.

It wanted to be able to open from 9am until 4am on New Year’s Eve.