Places to eat out in West Yorkshire: New name and new management as popular Calderdale Indian restaurant undergoes a revamp

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
One of Calderdale’s Indian restaurants has had a makeover.

What was Pink Pepper on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd will now be known as Indian Lounge.

New management have also taken on the eatery, which shut temporarily on Sunday, with a grand reopening planned soon.

The restaurant has posted: “We’re thrilled to announce that Pink Pepper restaurant is now under new management and will soon reopen as Indian Lounge!

The restaurant is reopening under a new nameplaceholder image
"Our new team is dedicated to providing you with even better food, service and overall dining experience.

"If you have already booked a table under Pink Pepper, don’t worry — your reservations will still be valid when we reopen.

"We can’t wait to welcome you to our refreshed space and serve you with our signature hospitality.”

