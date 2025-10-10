Places to eat out in West Yorkshire: New name and new management as popular Calderdale Indian restaurant undergoes a revamp
What was Pink Pepper on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd will now be known as Indian Lounge.
New management have also taken on the eatery, which shut temporarily on Sunday, with a grand reopening planned soon.
The restaurant has posted: “We’re thrilled to announce that Pink Pepper restaurant is now under new management and will soon reopen as Indian Lounge!
"Our new team is dedicated to providing you with even better food, service and overall dining experience.
"If you have already booked a table under Pink Pepper, don’t worry — your reservations will still be valid when we reopen.
"We can’t wait to welcome you to our refreshed space and serve you with our signature hospitality.”
