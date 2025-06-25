Places to eat out in West Yorkshire: Return of well-liked Halifax restaurant that shut last year
But now customers can enjoy their favourite dishes from the eatery once more.
Turkish restaurant Anatolia, on Horton Street, closed in April 2024 - despite being popular and frequently-booked – citing issues with its landlord.
At the time, Riza Akcadag from what was Shay Cafe on Hunger Hill - whose family run the restaurant - said they would consider reopening the restaurant at different premises.
While they have not yet reopened the restaurant as an individual venture, the most popular dishes and even the furniture from Anatolia have returned – to what was called Shay Cafe.
Now named Shay Cafe Bistro, the premises has started serving some of what was most asked for Anatolia, including seafood, pasta. mixed grills and kebabs.
It is open seven-days-a-week, from 7am until 5pm every day.
Anatolia opened at the start of 2023, offering a host of fresh, authentic Turkish cuisine.