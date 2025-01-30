Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Calderdale restaurant that was up for sale has been taken over by two sisters.

The Courier revealed in October how Brook’s, on Bradford Road in Brighouse, was open as usual but up for sale for £150,000.

Lauren and Greg Foggo, who were running the restaurant, have now moved on to take over Cartmel Old Grammar Country House in Cumbria, which they plan to run as a luxury hotel and wedding venue.

They have posted: “Five years, six months and three days since two kids decided to take on a restaurant.

Sisters Alice and Lily are now running Brook's in Brighouse

"What a time we have had. There have been an incredible amount of highs, buzzing evenings, goat’s cheese profiteroles, celebrations, belly laughs and so much more and unsurprisingly lots of tears too.

"We really couldn’t have asked for more supportive customers or for a better team who have stuck by us through thick and thin!

"Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for making our dream a reality.

"We’re handing over the reigns and are very excited to see how the lovely new owners continue to run it and take it even further, you all should be too!

"We hope you’ll give them as much support as you have with us, as we couldn’t think of a more suitable match!”

Taking over Brook’s are sisters Alice and Lily – whose maiden name is, coincidentally, Brooke.

"We met Lauren, Greg and head chef Dan many years ago when we all worked together at a local pub,” they said.

"We are incredibly grateful to them for trusting us to continue on their legacy.

"Our team, opening hours and the core ethos of the restaurant remains the same. All gift vouchers remain valid and will be honoured.

"We can’t wait to meet all the wonderful customers who have supported Brooks over the years.”

Brook’s opened 30 years ago and was described by its listing on property website Zoopla as “the town’s best-loved restaurant venue”.

"An exceptionally well-known and highly-regarded, contemporary licensed restaurant in the Calderdale region of West Yorkshire,” said the listing.

"Established over 30 years ago and trading consistently well, the restaurant is a much-loved institution in this vibrant small town.”