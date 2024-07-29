Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A picturesque Calderdale village popular with walkers has welcomed a new cafe.

Outhouse, on Moorbottom Lane in Norland, describes itself as “an artisan coffee shop” and says it is “exactly what this gorgeous place is missing”.

Dog-friendly, it adds it is the “perfect pit stop after a stroll on the moor or just to enjoy the amazing Yorkshire scenery”.

The cafe opened on Saturday and is already proving a hit.

Outhouse has opened in Norland

One customer posted: “We had a lovely coffee and cake this morning, sat out in the sun. Can’t believe how busy you were.”

Another said: “Can’t wait to check this out. We’re at Norland daily with the pooch.”

One said: “Brilliant to see you so busy on day one. Flat white was delicious. I'm definitely a signed up regular.”

And another posted: “Thanks for the delicious milkshakes and cappuccinos! Lovely to see you so busy!”