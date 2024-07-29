Places to walk with cafes in West Yorkshire: New artisan coffee shop opens in pretty Calderdale village popular with walkers offering 'exactly what this gorgeous place is missing'
Outhouse, on Moorbottom Lane in Norland, describes itself as “an artisan coffee shop” and says it is “exactly what this gorgeous place is missing”.
Dog-friendly, it adds it is the “perfect pit stop after a stroll on the moor or just to enjoy the amazing Yorkshire scenery”.
The cafe opened on Saturday and is already proving a hit.
One customer posted: “We had a lovely coffee and cake this morning, sat out in the sun. Can’t believe how busy you were.”
Another said: “Can’t wait to check this out. We’re at Norland daily with the pooch.”
One said: “Brilliant to see you so busy on day one. Flat white was delicious. I'm definitely a signed up regular.”
And another posted: “Thanks for the delicious milkshakes and cappuccinos! Lovely to see you so busy!”
