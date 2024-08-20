Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to change the use of a former place of worship in Halifax into a beauty store have been rejected by planners.

Potential parking issues for customers and deliveries proved to be the sticking point over plans for the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall at Boyne Street, off Hopwood Lane.

Tony Dapolito had applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to change the use of the building from a place of worship to commercial, business and service use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dapolito wanted to use the space as a beauty store that will handle at the site packing of the items it has on sale – light industrial and office uses.

The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses building at Boyne Street, Halifax.

Architecturally, there would be no structural changes to the property.

But parking and related highways issues is the reason planners decided they could not give the plans the go-ahead.

While the change of use would bring some economic benefits which had to be taken into account, on balance these were outweighed by the parking issues, they decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nearby business had objected to the proposals and said back access to the site via a cobbled street was on land they owned and they were concerned access for their own company might be impacted.

Highways officers said they could not support the proposals, noting that due to Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) in place on Boyne Street, there are no off-street parking spaces available near to the application site.

“Short-stay customer parking and deliveries involving unloading is likely to result in parking along TRO areas.

“In these circumstances, where Boyne Street is a bus route carrying a high volume of traffic, the application would result in vehicle manoeuvres and parking to the detriment of the free and safe use of the highway,” they concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employee parking was less of a concern given close proximity to the town centre and long-stay parking.

Planners heard that although the hall has continued to be looked after, the religious congregation have not used the hall for meetings since March 2020.

The congregation are currently sharing a hall at Shay Lane and are having a new hall built at Crown Road in Boothtown.