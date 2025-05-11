A second bid is being made to change a former Calderdale transport depot into a veterinary centre.

CM Holdings Group Ltd wants to make the changes at Star Garage on Wakefield Road in Copley but an initial application made late last year was rejected by Calderdale Council planners.

The application requests permission to demolish an existing building on the site.

An extension to link some buildings which will be retained is also planned.

If successful, the application will see the former Star Garage site at Copley, Halifax, transformed into a veterinary practice. Picture: Google Maps

Supporting papers with the application say it is in essence a resubmission of the earlier one but addressing the two reasons which were given for the refusal.

The first ground for refusal raised the issue of appropriate employment uses of the site, which is allocated for employment in Calderdale’s Local Plan.

The second reason given was potential impact on bats raised by the council’s biodiversity officer, in that it had not been shown they would be unlikely to be affected.

Malcolm Sizer, of Malcolm Sizer Planning Ltd, for the applicants, says it was understandable the council took a cautious approach.

But, addressing the employment use of the site, more detail provided by the intended occupiers of the veterinary centre – the West Yorkshire-based Donlandson’s Group - should meets concerns, he said.

Information provided by Donaldson’s Vets Ltd Director Martin Paterson sets out the importance of the group, which has 200 staff to meet veterinary needs across the region.

It is envisaged that up to 35 people are likely to be employed at the new centre, if permission is given.

This is likely a higher ration of employees to space than some of the employment classes which are identified in the usage classes in the allocation, said Mr Sizer.

In terms of the potential impact on roosting bats at the site, the biodiversity officer had later commented that they were satisfied the chance of adversely affecting them was “low” – as such the reason for refusal previously was not justified, argues the applicant.

The new application – number 25/00176/FUL – and other supporting papers can be viewed on the council’s website by visiting the planning portal and searching for the application number.