Brighouse could be set to welcome a new bar.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to launch the new venture in what has been a cycling studio on the first floor of 16-18 Bradford Road in Brighouse town centre.

The bar would create four new jobs – two full-time and two part-time – says the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the business would hope to open from noon until 2am every day apart from Sundays, when it would open from noon until midnight.

Halifax Town Hall

A heritage statement submitted with the application says the stone-built property was once a bank and has three floors, with two separate retail businesses occupying the ground floor.

"Access to the proposed first floor bar is from a stairwell located in the courtyard to the rear of the property,” says the statement.

"A new entrance door will installed to replace the pair of doors currently in-situ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be no external changes to the property when viewed from Bradford Road.

"The proposed change of use will breathe life back into this disused part of the building which has limited possible uses.

"The bar will create much-needed employment for local people on a full and part-time basis.”

People have until October 16 to share their comments on the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To view the full application, search application number 25/00932/FUL on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact our reporting team by emailing us at [email protected].