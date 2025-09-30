Planning bid to turn spin class studio into new bar for Calderdale town and 'breathe life' back into the space
A planning application has been submitted to launch the new venture in what has been a cycling studio on the first floor of 16-18 Bradford Road in Brighouse town centre.
The bar would create four new jobs – two full-time and two part-time – says the application.
If approved, the business would hope to open from noon until 2am every day apart from Sundays, when it would open from noon until midnight.
A heritage statement submitted with the application says the stone-built property was once a bank and has three floors, with two separate retail businesses occupying the ground floor.
"Access to the proposed first floor bar is from a stairwell located in the courtyard to the rear of the property,” says the statement.
"A new entrance door will installed to replace the pair of doors currently in-situ.
"There will be no external changes to the property when viewed from Bradford Road.
"The proposed change of use will breathe life back into this disused part of the building which has limited possible uses.
"The bar will create much-needed employment for local people on a full and part-time basis.”
People have until October 16 to share their comments on the plans.
To view the full application, search application number 25/00932/FUL on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can contact our reporting team by emailing us at [email protected].