Planning decisions: Calderdale pub shut for four years gets go ahead to reopen as 'aparthotel'
A planning application has been approved to revamp what was the Crown Inn, on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge, and reopen it as a pub with 16 “aparthotel” rooms.
According to a planning statement submitted with the application, an aparthotel is a type of accommodation that combines elements of both apartments and hotels.
It typically offers self-contained living spaces with kitchen facilities to some rooms or a shared guest kitchen but also hotel-like amenities such as online reception services and daily housekeeping.
It will not offer concierge services, an in-house reception, or room service.
The new accommodation will offer flexible stay options ranging from a few days to several months, suitable for “both business travellers and tourists who prefer more independence”, says the statement.
Previously, the pub did have letting rooms but these did not have kitchen facilities, only en suites.
Wayth Hotels, who already run another aparthotel – The Briarcroft in Goole - will operate the aparthotel.
"Wayth-Hebden Bridge is owned by two local business owners, with strong links to the local community and Calderdale,” says the statement.
"Wayth Hotels is a family-run business which employs locally and sources supplies and trades people locally.”
The proposal is to name the aparthotel ‘The Civic Hall’ to honour the history of the building.
A council planning officer’s report which concluded the application should be granted said once the bar area is refurbished, it will be rented out.
"The proposed aparthotel accommodation above provided over three floors would be a welcomed provision of further accommodation for visitors to the town,” the report added.
"The refurbishment works would bring a prominent historic building which is currently vacant back into use, avoiding it falling into further disrepair.
"It has currently been vacant for four-five years and would only deteriorate if left empty.”
All planning applications submitted to Calderdale Council can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website.
