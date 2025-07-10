What is happening to Hebden Bridge Crown Inn: Plans go in to revamp and reopen Calderdale pub shut for four years
A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council so that The Crown Inn on Crown Street in Hebden Bridge can be revamped and reopened.
The planning bid is a change of use – from “a public house with letting rooms to public house with 16 aparthotel rooms”.
According to a heritage statement submitted with the application, the proposals are for internal repair, refurbishment, renovation and the creation of additional rooms to form the aparthotel, with a bar/pub on the ground floor.
"An aparthotel (also known as a serviced apartment or apartment hotel) is a type of accommodation that combines elements of both apartments and hotels using a hotel booking system which is automated,” says the statement.
"It typically offers self-contained living spaces with kitchen facilities to some rooms or a shared guest kitchen; hotel-like amenities such as online reception services and daily housekeeping; and flexible stay options ranging from a few days to several months.”
The statement adds aparthotels are often suitable for business travellers and tourists who prefer more independence, and are popular for both short and longer-term stays.
"The proposal is to refurbish the existing ground floor bar/pub area and to rent this space out,” says the statement.
Wayth Hotels, who already run another aparthotel – The Briarcroft in Goole - would operate the aparthotel.
"Wayth-Hebden Bridge is owned by two local business owners, with strong links to the local community and Calderdale,” says the statement.
"Wayth Hotels is a family-run business which employs locally and sources supplies and trades people locally.”
The proposal is to name the aparthotel ‘The Civic Hall’ to honour the history of the building.
The building has been vacant and fallen into a stage of disrepair since 2021, the statement says.
The last use of the property was a pub/bar with eight letting rooms and owner/landlord accommodation.
"The access remains as existing to the building from the street,” says the statement.
"The access for the aparthotel from the bar will be removed due to the separate business use proposed.
"There was no car parking for the existing building and none is proposed. It is proposed to include bike storage facilities to the rear of the building as per the plans for guests.”