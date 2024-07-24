Plans for proposed new signs to help change a former Brighouse pub into a One Stop store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for proposed new signs which will help change a former Brighouse pub into a One Stop branded convenience store have been submitted to a council.

Conversion of the former Junction Inn at Ogden Lane, Brighouse, into the Tazz Convenience Store recently made headlines through a successful licence variation which means the shop can sell alcohol until the early hours.

One Stop Stores Ltd have made the application for new signage which, if approval is given, will give the building its identity as a store, with One Stop branding, rather than a pub.

The Tazz Convenience Store, which will carry One Stop branding, is at the former Junction Inn at Ogden Lane, Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View.

The application – number 24/10011/ADV – is for three fascia panels with illumination, two panels with full colour graphics and four lockable poster cases, and can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s Planning Portal, including designs and drawings as to how they will look.

At the recent licensing application, Calderdale Council’s community protection team (CPT) and several residents near to the building had expressed concerns about the late hour to which it can sell alcohol for consumption off the premises until 1am Monday to Thursday and 2am Friday to Sunday.

But Gill Sherratt, of Licensing Matters, representing the store, told Calderdale Licensing Sub-committee councillors last month that “this licence already exists” and said the variation being applied for was for a change allowing it to open from 6am to 9am.

The application also sought, and was granted, removal of other licensable activities except for sale of alcohol and late night refreshment, after councillors adjourned to take advice.

Ms Sherratt said the changes were being sought because the existing licence was not fit for purpose going forward.

She said Tariq Butt, of the store, lives close by, has another shop and is extremely experienced in licensing, going back more than 20 years, with a good track record.

Ms Sherratt said the business was a link up with One Stop, which is a franchise of supermarket chain Tesco, who would be fitting out the shop in accordance with their standards, including CCTV.

This will be to One Stop national specifications with 17 cameras, four outside and the rest inside.