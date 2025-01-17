Popular Calderdale cafe announces plans to move to new premises as it looks for new occupants for current Halifax Road site in Ripponden
Wildgoose in Ripponden said it is looking for new premises in a post on its Facebook page.
The cafe, which has been operating for four years, is looking for new occupants for its current building on Halifax Road.
A statement posted on the Wildgoose Ripponden Facebook page on January 15 (Wednesday) asked for people interested in taking over the premises to get in touch.
It added: “Wildgoose has been in the village for four fabulous years now and we’ve loved every minute, lots of ups and downs but we’ve had the best ride.
“As we grow I am now on the hunt to buy my own building for Wildgoose and because it isn’t an option where we are I’m having to look for new premises.
That leaves our fabulous cafe space on the market for someone to step into our shoes and begin a new cafe to serve you lovely lot.
“Things aren’t over for Wildgoose so this is not a ‘closing down’ post. We are in no rush to move and won’t just shut up shop as it will take time to find the right premises for us.
One Facebook user commented on the post: “Hope you don’t go too far, The Wild Goose is a great asset to Ripponden.”
Another said: “Please don't move far. We love our Saturday morning breakfasts at Wildgoose.”
Wildgoose describes itself as “a dog friendly rustic cafe with a modern twist, offering quality food, afternoon tea, cake and fantastic coffee.” It is located at 244, Halifax Road, HX6 4BG.
