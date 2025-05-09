Popular Calderdale shop opening new stall in Halifax Borough Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is already popular in Todmorden but now a Calderdale shop is opening a stall in Halifax Borough Market.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calder Cheesehouse is hoping to open its new premises by the end of June.

The business posted: “We've a big announcement. Calder Cheesehouse is opening in Halifax Borough Market!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've snaffled a cute 'heritage stall' right next to the main entrance on the pedestrianised Southgate, at the top of the market

Halifax Borough Market

"Expect the same fantastic cheeses, friendly service and general fromage fanatics as you would in our Todmorden Cheesehouse!”

The cheesemonger, which specialises in raw milk farmhouse cheeses, has grown a large following who have welcomed the news.

One customer said: “A great asset for the market.”

Another said: “Excellent news guys, hope its a huge success.”

One said: “Massive congratulations.”

And another said: “Fantastic! Definitely filling a gap in the market.”