Popular Calderdale shop opening new stall in Halifax Borough Market

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th May 2025, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It is already popular in Todmorden but now a Calderdale shop is opening a stall in Halifax Borough Market.

Calder Cheesehouse is hoping to open its new premises by the end of June.

The business posted: “We've a big announcement. Calder Cheesehouse is opening in Halifax Borough Market!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've snaffled a cute 'heritage stall' right next to the main entrance on the pedestrianised Southgate, at the top of the market

Halifax Borough MarketHalifax Borough Market
Halifax Borough Market

"Expect the same fantastic cheeses, friendly service and general fromage fanatics as you would in our Todmorden Cheesehouse!”

The cheesemonger, which specialises in raw milk farmhouse cheeses, has grown a large following who have welcomed the news.

One customer said: “A great asset for the market.”

Another said: “Excellent news guys, hope its a huge success.”

One said: “Massive congratulations.”

And another said: “Fantastic! Definitely filling a gap in the market.”

Related topics:CalderdaleTodmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice