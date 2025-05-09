Popular Calderdale shop opening new stall in Halifax Borough Market
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calder Cheesehouse is hoping to open its new premises by the end of June.
The business posted: “We've a big announcement. Calder Cheesehouse is opening in Halifax Borough Market!
"We've snaffled a cute 'heritage stall' right next to the main entrance on the pedestrianised Southgate, at the top of the market
"Expect the same fantastic cheeses, friendly service and general fromage fanatics as you would in our Todmorden Cheesehouse!”
The cheesemonger, which specialises in raw milk farmhouse cheeses, has grown a large following who have welcomed the news.
One customer said: “A great asset for the market.”
Another said: “Excellent news guys, hope its a huge success.”
One said: “Massive congratulations.”
And another said: “Fantastic! Definitely filling a gap in the market.”