Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As reported by the Courier yesterday evening, Pride and Provenance on Horton Street is no longer trading.

Its heartbroken owners James and Melanie Thompson told us they had tried everything they could to keep going but tough trading conditions together with a lack of Government support for the hospitality industry have left them with no other option but to shut.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melanie and James Thompson, owners of Pride and Provenance restaurant, Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever since, Courier readers have been leaving messages on our Facebook page and website to say how much they loved the restaurant and how sorry they are it has closed.

More than 100 people have posted messages so far.

Ben Cross said: “So sad. We were only in there for lunch the other weekend, bringing friends for their first visit. Great food. Great service. Great shame.”

Jayne Anderson posted: “This was our go to restaurant when visiting Halifax. So sad for the owners and Halifax.”

Beth Leslie said: “This is the gem of Halifax! Absolutely gutted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Parryman said: “These guys are a real credit to the hospitality industry, which is a mixed bag of quality and value out there/

"They offered something different but also something for everyone – daytime or evening.

"They diversified and adapted to deal with the pandemic and most of all know the meaning of service.

"They leave a massive whole in Halifax. You should be proud of all you have achieved. Rest up and come back stronger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Northrop said: “Very sad. The place is one of our most regular eateries.”

Sammy MacGill posted: “So sorry to hear this. It was such an awesome place.

"Have some awesome memories from the wine tasting evenings. They created a unique experience and I wish them all the best.

"Be proud of what you created guys!”

Mike Richardson said: “Really sad news. Somewhere a bit different to go for decent wine at a decent price and excellent food too - a real loss. Gutted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Briony Dean said: “Great place, a real loss. Good quality food, excellent wine. One of my go-to places.”

Rob McLean posted: “Sorry to hear this. We went there a few times and it had great wine, great food and a nice chilled atmosphere and the owners were genuinely friendly and passionate about their business.

"Very sad and a loss for the town and I wish them all the very best.”

Roger Harvey said: “Really devastating news. You have worked so hard. Very tough out there. Very sorry for you and your wonderful team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Power costs and the massive increases in standing charges which are very unjustified.”

Paul Triller posted: “Really sad to hear that another great venue has had to close its doors.

"Visited several times over the years and Mel and James were great hosts and they and their team always made you feel welcome and were very attentive.

"Top quality food, wines and beers always on offer. A massive loss to Halifax. Best wishes to all the team for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony P commented on the Courier website: “This is a real shame. P and P is a unique restaurant providing excellent service and food.

"This couple should be congratulated for what they have created. This is the sort of situation where the council could help through business rate relief. The town is about to lose a first class business and the jobs, which are not easy to replace.”

And also commenting on the Courier website, Faith E said: “We are soooooo sad! This establishment was at the top of these two Americans’ ‘Can’t Wait To Return To Halifax For’ list!

“We have been haunted by the food we had there and are absolutely gutted and broken hearted that we won’t be able to enjoy it again this year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were so looking forward to their delicious food and ambience for the third year in a row! It is truly a shame that this amazing couple has had to close their doors!”

James and Melanie have posted a message on their social media accounts saying: “We have had the hardest last couple of days.

"We’ve very sadly had to make the decision that to close Pride and Provenance with immediate effect.

"This business has been our labour of love, blood, sweat and many tears have gone into this business and many tears shed over the last two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve tried everything we can to diversify and stay open for longer to get us through to the summer concerts when things normally look brighter but we’ve been impacted too much by the pandemic, the rising costs and cost of living crisis and a tougher than expected Christmas trading and start of this year.

"We are absolutely gutted, heartbroken and cannot feel any worse.

"We know there are people who will not be happy with us and for that we are sorry from the bottom of our hearts.

"We know we have disappointed people and from people who want to give nothing but great hospitality and experiences it feels horrific.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have kept going so long to hope that the Government changed VAT and dropped interest rates and ultimately then people could go out more. This didn’t happen.

"For the sake of our young family, please be kind. The impact for us is very great.

"We don’t know what the future holds for us. We have loved P and P – it feels like she has died this week and we are devastated.

"For those you have paid deposits for events you will be contacted independently in due course.