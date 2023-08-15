NTAs 2023: Halifax's Happy Valley is shortlisted at National Television Awards for Returning Drama and Drama Performance

Happy Valley, which aired its third and final series earlier this year, has been shortlisted for awards in two categories.

The Sally Wainwright series saw millions tune into each episode and has been shortlisted in the Returning Drama category.

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

The series is up against some stiff competition with BBC’s Call the Midwife, ITV detective drama Vera and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Sarah Lancashire and James Norton have both also been nominated for their performances as Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce respectively in the Drama Performance category.

Others nominated in that category are Brenda Blethyn for her role as DCI Vera Stanhope in Vera, India Amarteifio who portrayed Young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife.

To vote visit www.nationaltvawards.com