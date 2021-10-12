£370,000 of Government cash to help range of places re-open in these Calderdale areas

Shoppers in Brighouse

It is planned the money, £372,198 in all, from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, will be used to help a range of places, ranging from businesses to open spaces, re-open in eight areas of the borough, Halifax, Elland, Brighouse, North Halifax, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet agreed to accept the money which Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), chairing the meeting, said was “marvellous.”

Earlier, in the public question time part of the meeting, Andrew Tagg said he understood some funding would be introduced to north Halifax and wanted to know the total amount each of the wards would be getting.

Coun Scullion said the council was grateful for the money and while not in a position at this point to give precise detail about each of the areas north Halifax would be to the fore wherever possible as levelling up was important.

The areas outlined had been already agreed with Government but there was some flexibility within that, she said.

Coun Steven Lee (Con, Ryburn), invited to speak on the issue, agreed the money was very good news but was offset by the council’s decision to increase charging periods at some parking bays and car parks in the borough, saying these would hit the night-time economy, which after the meeting he said was “punishing local businesses.”

Coun Scullion disagreed and said the council was well aware of conflicting demands and balances which had to be made.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said the money was ultimately from what had been the European Union’s Regional Development Fund.