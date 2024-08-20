Alice (left) and Lauren (right), owners of Nan Moor’s Bar, Todmorden, pictured with Kevin Keaveny, Yorkshire CAMRA Regional Director, (centre) and Richard Lee, Chair of Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA

Nan Moor’s Bar in Todmorden has been presented with the Yorkshire CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year Award.

It is the pub’s third CAMRA award in five months after also winning the Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA Pub of the Season, Spring 2024 and then the Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year 2024, presented in May.

The award was presented by Yorkshire CAMRA Regional Director, Kevin Keaveny. In his speech he congratulated Lauren and Alice, the owners of Nan Moor’s, for winning every round of CAMRA ‘s Cider Pub of the Year Competition 2024 so far and stated that by winning the Yorkshire CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year, it placed Nan Moor’s in the top 17 regional winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Yorkshire Regional winner, Nan Moor’s Bar will now go through to the 2024 National CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year competition.

Also in attendance at the presentation was Christine Jane, Yorkshire CAMRA regional cider co-ordinator, who said: “The panel of judges were very impressed by the range and quality of ciders available at Nan Moor’s Bar.

"It is good to see that quality bag in box ciders are always on offer at Nan Moor’s and we were also impressed with the other cider options including keg cider and the quality English and European real ciders sold in bottles.

"The judges feel that this award is well-deserved.”

The ciders on offer on the presentation day were two real ciders in bag in box from Celtic Marches in Herefordshire and Udders’ Orchard in Lindley, Huddersfield and a farmhouse perry from Gywnt Y Ddraig in Pontypridd, South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A keg cider was also served from South West Orchards and bottle and sharing bottle real ciders were on sale from English, Austrian, Italian and French cider producers.

John Hartley, from Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA, said: “We and other Yorkshire CAMRA branches wish Nan Moor’s Bar success in the National CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year Competition as, no doubt, do all cider drinkers in Calderdale and throughout Yorkshire.”