Quickslide Nominated for Calderdale Business Awards 2024

Brighouse based manufacturer, Quickslide, has been nominated for Manufacturer of the Year at the Calderdale Business Awards 2024. Quickslide, which manufacturers high quality windows and doors for homes throughout the UK, was established in 2004 with just 30 staff, a workforce that has since grown to 241, making it one of the largest employers in Brighouse.

The business has enjoyed impressive growth in recent years, success that has been achieved by constant R&D into its range of innovative, highly engineered products, but also through significant investment into its staff.

Quickslide has earmarked £70,000 for staff training and development in 2024/25 alone. This includes Health and Safety training for 25 employees, in addition to a company-wide initiative for mental health training. These initiatives are not one-off projects but are part of a continuous commitment to a safe and supportive work environment.

Managing Director, Ben Weber, commented: “We are a privately owned business and invest heavily in machinery and equipment to maintain a leading edge in product quality and manufacturing capacity, but we know that Quickslide’s greatest asset is the people that work here.

“We pay significantly above minimum wage, everyone has a personal development plan that includes internal and external training and staff can also take advantage of our commitment to operating more sustainably. That includes a scheme to facilitate electric vehicles and also a ‘bike to work’ scheme, which around 30 employees have adopted.

“As an official partner of Brighouse Town FC since 2016, where employees and customers are actively involved, Quickslide really is at the heart of the local community,” continued Ben. “We’ve also recently become a sponsor of Halifax FC Women’s Team, which is an important collaboration as they share the same values as us – respect, teamwork, community and progression.

“As a national business with strong local roots, I’m immensely proud that we have been nominated as a finalist in the Calderdale Business Awards, it’s a testament to the ongoing success of Quickslide but also a reflection of all the talented, hardworking people that are at the heart of the business.”

Established in 2022, the Calderdale Business Awards was launched to recognise the thriving business community within the region and to celebrate outstanding organisations that demonstrate genuine excellence.

As such, entries cannot be decided by external voting, and the expert judging panel carefully considers all nominations before deciding a winner.

The Business For Calderdale Awards will be held on Thursday, October 10 at The Venue, Barkisland.