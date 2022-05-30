Refreshing new look for historic Stubbing Wharf pub as it reopens with new food and drinks menus

The old coaching inn on King Street has been a refreshing pit stop for locals and travellers along the canal and road since 1810 and, following its recent refurbishment, it is looking forward to welcoming many more in for food, drinks and entertainment.

The pub has been treated to a £300,000 investment by the country’s leading pub company, Stonegate Group, with works inside and out to make it a great community pub for Hebden Bridge residents to enjoy as well as a wonderful tourist attraction for visitors to the area.

With moorings available, it’s open to passing boat and barge users too.

Stubbing Wharf pub

As well as refreshed and reinvigorated décor throughout, there are new soft furnishings and lighting to enhance the natural beauty of the 19th century building and add a touch of todays’ comforts.

Speaking after the reopening, general manager of Stubbing Wharf, Daniel Lummis said: “This is an exciting new chapter for this great, historic pub which has looked after the people of Hebden Bridge and people passing through for so many years.

"We are proud and excited to welcome customers, regulars and newcomers, in to see the new look.

"Everyone is loving it, it’s great to be open again and doing what we do best, looking after the community and visitors to the area. The new menus are proving popular and there is a really fresh selection of great classics and modern favourites to choose from.

Stubbing Wharf pub

"Everyone is welcome, we are family friendly, pet friendly and look forward to looking after you all. Pop in for a relaxing drink or save yourself the hassle of cooking at home. We have great food and drinks to serve to your table. Sit back and enjoy. This pub has a great past and we are looking forward to its brilliant future now too.”

The pub started out as the Stubbing Wharf Hotel, founded in 1810, for people travelling along the canal or via the road that has since become the A646.