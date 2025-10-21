Review launched over how much Calderdale taxi drivers have to pay
The council’s licensing unit senior partnership enforcement officer, John Beacroft-Mitchell, said historically the authority had adjusted its fees in line with inflation.
Some licence fees were fixed by national legislation, others subject to approval from the council’s licensing and regulatory committee.
However, these had been frozen since 2022-23, especially regarding taxi and private hire licences, as a response to pressures on people including the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, he added.
“We make efficiencies where we can, however we need to ensure the fees we do charge reflect our costs,” he said.
The council had to ensure fees were cost neutral, councillors heard, taking administration and enforcement costs into consideration.
A staggered approach would be taken in reviewing all the council’s licensing tariffs where it had discretionary powers, said Mr Beacroft-Mitchell.
The council needed to make its calculations to ensure charging was at the right level.