Ripponden eatery launches new pizza special called 'The Hebden' to help raise funds for Hebden Bridge fire victims
A Ripponden eatery has created a special pizza to help raise money for the victims of the recent fire in Hebden Bridge.
Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is offering a new special called ‘The Hebden’.
The pizza is made up of Hungarian sausage, Spianata Calabrese salami, homemade hot honey, San Marzano tomato base and Fior Di Latte mozzarella.
Elliott Hinchliff, owner of Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill, said: “We always try to help local charities, and when we saw what happened in Hebden Bridge, we felt compelled to help. We can’t imagine how it must feel for those businesses to go through this, right after covid too!
Most Popular
-
1
Ripponden eatery launches new pizza special called 'The Hebden' to help raise funds for Hebden Bridge fire victims
-
2
This is when Aldi in Elland will re-open its doors following refurbishment
-
3
Meet Chris Sands, the man behind the Totally Locally campaign to transform high streets being used across the world
-
4
Mecca Bingo Halifax is set to close this weekend - venue plans to go out with a bang with events and prizes
-
5
Popular Halifax bar Gin Lane announces new premises in town centre
"We will run this on our specials menu from now until further notice - for as long as our help is needed really.”
£1 from every pizza sale will go towards the Community Foundation for Calderdale fundraiser to help victims of the fire.
The collection was launched by Community Foundation for Calderdale after the fire at Burlees House and La Perla Restaurant on Hangingroyd Lane in Hebden Bridge earlier this month.
The page says: "This appeal fund is to support the businesses who've lost stock and equipment in the fire.
"A small business is more than just an income. It's someone's passion and dreams. Let's support them to rebuild.
"We rally in the Upper Calder Valley, so please give generously."
The funds will go to the restaurant and people who worked from Burlees House, who range from accountants and solicitors to artists and photographers.
Collection tubs for the businesses have been placed across Calderdale.
To donate online to the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s fundraiser for victims, visit localgiving.org/appeal/BurleesHouseFire