Ripponden eatery launches new pizza special called 'The Hebden' to help raise funds for Hebden Bridge fire victims

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill is offering a new special called ‘The Hebden’.

The pizza is made up of Hungarian sausage, Spianata Calabrese salami, homemade hot honey, San Marzano tomato base and Fior Di Latte mozzarella.

Elliott Hinchliff, owner of Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill, said: “We always try to help local charities, and when we saw what happened in Hebden Bridge, we felt compelled to help. We can’t imagine how it must feel for those businesses to go through this, right after covid too!

Peter Hunt, community campaigner and Elliott Hinchliff, owner of Elliott's Craft Pizza and Grill. Picture by Cameron McGarvey

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will run this on our specials menu from now until further notice - for as long as our help is needed really.”

£1 from every pizza sale will go towards the Community Foundation for Calderdale fundraiser to help victims of the fire.

The collection was launched by Community Foundation for Calderdale after the fire at Burlees House and La Perla Restaurant on Hangingroyd Lane in Hebden Bridge earlier this month.

The page says: "This appeal fund is to support the businesses who've lost stock and equipment in the fire.

"A small business is more than just an income. It's someone's passion and dreams. Let's support them to rebuild.

"We rally in the Upper Calder Valley, so please give generously."

The funds will go to the restaurant and people who worked from Burlees House, who range from accountants and solicitors to artists and photographers.

Collection tubs for the businesses have been placed across Calderdale.