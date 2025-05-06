Ripponden rallies round businesses after spate of vandalism in the village as Crowdfunding page reaches almost £6000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community in Calderdale has rallied together after a spate of vandalism over the weekend.

It is believed that five businesses in Ripponden were damaged on Saturday night (May 3) into Sunday morning (May 4).

Pictures on social media show that windows were smashed with suggestions that there may also have been some thefts.

A Crowdfunding page has been set up to help some of the businesses cover the cost of repairs.

The page, set up by Rebecca Dixon, details: “Ripponden is pulling together to support the local businesses affected by vandalism last night, 3rd/4th May. The windows of five businesses were smashed in a mindless act.

“We are hoping that we can help to cover the costs of repairs etc for these businesses as some cannot claim on their insurance with their excess being too high.

“Out of the five businesses, both The Trawlerman’s Catch and The Kitchen Deli would love our support. Hirds Vets have thanked us but said that they have this covered. We are waiting to be able to contact the remaining two but this page and target will be updated accordingly.

“The total needed can’t possibly be exact yet, and there is understood to be some theft too which I am currently unable to confirm."

A target of £3,000 has almost been doubled since the page was set up with 226 donations have totalled £5,910 so far.

As well as the Crowdfunding page, pubs in the area are putting collection boxes on their bars, including The Milestone Ripponden, The Last Post, Swan Tavern, The Malthouse Rishworth, Boothwood Inn and The Old Bridge Inn.

One of the affected businesses, The Trawlerman's Catch on Oldham Road, has thanked the community for it’s support.

Debbie and Susie who own the business said: "Thank you to everyone who’s contacted us about the vandalism to our shop. And the devastation created to other businesses in the area.

“Hopefully the police will catch whoever is responsible.

“Some businesses have also endured thefts, not just the vandalism.

“Thank you for the messages and support offered. We greatly appreciate it, and it shows what a truly wonderful village this is.”

Jon and Laura from Hirds Vets shared: “In such a sad situation where there have been numerous break ins in the Ripponden village.

"The community spirit has pulled together. We will be open as normal on Tuesday morning.

“Thankyou for everyone getting in touch with us.”

After being closed to customers yesterday (Monday), The Kitchen Deli has announced it will be back open today.

The business shared on Facebook: “Thank you Ripponden for your support this weekend the people we know the ones we didn’t, checking in on us with kind words and help a heartfelt THANKYOU from the team.”