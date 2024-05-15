Whether you live in our borough, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.
From Northowram to Mytholmroyd – here are the top 14 mispronounced Calderdale place names.
1. Sowerby Bridge
Many readers shared their stories of how visitors to the area think Sowerby Bridge is pronounced "Sour-bee-Bridge". Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Calderdale
Many newbies to the area say Calderdale how it sounds - "Cal-der-dale" - instead of how we say it "Col-der-dale". Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
3. Mytholmroyd
Although it may seem obvious to those that live near, many people struggle with the pronunciation of Mytholmroyd. "Myth-en-home-royd" and "Mithumroyd" were two common options. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Barkisland
To be fair to people from outside the area it is spelt "Bark-island", but residents know it's "Bark-is-land". Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.