A canalside cafe in Calderdale opened by three friends has gone on the market.

Roast and Toast opened in January last year at Wharf House in Sowerby Bridge.

Julie Black, from Sowerby Bridge; Karen Holmes, from Greetland; and Elaine Gledhill, who lives in Queensbury all used to work together at Suma in Elland before deciding to launch the cafe.

It is for sale for £54,950 and, according to its listing on property website Zoopla, is housed in a “unique and characterful Grade II listed detached building”.

Inside Roast and Toast in Sowerby Bridge

The listing describes the business as a “friendly, fully licensed cafe bar with beautiful outdoor spaces and canal views”.

It says there is scope to extend the current opening times as cafe is licensed to serve alcohol until midnight.

"The venue is also available for hire for private bookings and events and this is an area of the business that could easily be developed,” adds the listing.

The cafe has undergone a recent refurbishment and has seating for 16 on the ground floor, another 28 on the first floor and at least 40 on the open terrace at the front of the building.

Roast and Toast is on the market with estate agents Ernest Wilson who can be contacted for more details on 0113 4829940.

The cafe is still open as normal and its opening hours can be found on its Facebook page.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover you can email our reporting team at [email protected].