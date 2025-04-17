Shibden Mill Inn: Halifax eatery set to compete for National Pub and Bar of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Halifax eatery has been nominated for a National Pub & Bar Award.

The Shibden Mill Inn is one of three West Yorkshire locations to be nominated at the ceremony, with more than 250 venues across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland making the shortlist.

The annual event, which returns to London on June 24, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event, said: “The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple.

“We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list.