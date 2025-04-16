Anne Lister Birthday Festival 2025: 17 pictures from events to celebrate one of the Halifax's most famous residents

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
More than 70 events and activities took place across Halifax to celebrate the birthday of one of the town’s most famous residents.

The famous landowner, entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller, and lesbian, Anne Lister was born in Halifax on April 3, 1791.

To celebrate what would have been Anne’s 234th birthday, a packed programme of events and activities took place as part of the fourth annual Anne Lister Birthday Festival.

Here are 17 pictures from the flower laying at the Anne Lister sculpture in the Piece Hall and the Anne Lister costume parade.

One of the last main events to be held at the Piece Hall in Halifax a mass Anne Lister Parade around the landmark and the town.

1. Anne Lister Festival

2. Anne Lister Festival

3. Anne Lister Festival

4. Anne Lister Festival

