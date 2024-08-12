Shopping in Halifax: New tenant announced for Halifax town centre shop left empty by Halifax ladies fashion store shutting after 16 years
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The premises on Union Street has been empty since the end of April when ladies fashion store Uptown Boutique moved out.
But now signs have gone up to say craft beer and cider business Hop In is moving in.
Led by craft beer connoisseurs, Hop In is currently in Halifax Borough Market.
Uptown Boutique had been in Halifax for 16 years before it closed.
The shop’s owners described the decision as very hard to make.
In a post on Facebook they said: “As you will all be aware, businesses after lockdown have struggled a lot.
"Unfortunately, people don’t support small businesses like ourselves like they used to.
"This journey that we have been on has had many highs and lows and we would just like to thank every single one of our customers who have supported us throughout this business venture but sadly it will be coming to an end.”