Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shop which has been in Halifax town centre for many years and is part of a well-known national high street brand is shutting.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs have gone up at Clintons, in Woolshops, saying the store is closing and “everything must go”.

No date is known yet for when it will shut for good.

There have been several new shops opening in Woolshops recently.

The Fragrance Shop and Overgate Hospice are among the new additions to the town centre shopping area.