Shops closing in 2025: 'Everything must go' signs appear as Halifax branch of major high street retailer announces it is closing
A shop which has been in Halifax town centre for many years and is part of a well-known national high street brand is shutting.
Signs have gone up at Clintons, in Woolshops, saying the store is closing and “everything must go”.
No date is known yet for when it will shut for good.
There have been several new shops opening in Woolshops recently.
The Fragrance Shop and Overgate Hospice are among the new additions to the town centre shopping area.
