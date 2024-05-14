Siddal houses planning application: Halifax land where permission has been granted for 108 new homes goes up for sale for £4.5m
As reported by the Courier in March, planning councillors approved Fernbrook Associates Ltd’s plans for the 3.3 hectare site at Phoebe Lane and Siddal Top Lane in Siddal.
The land has been allocated for housing as part of Calderdale’s Local Plan – a blueprint for future development in the borough.
The plans are to turn the former quarry and metal processing works into 86 houses and 18 apartments.
Now the land is up for sale, with its owners asking for £4.5m.
According to its listing on property website Rightmove, the former industrial site sits either side of Siddal Top Lane.
To the west of Siddal Top Lane is the only remaining building on site - a red brick structure likely to have been originally constructed as a forge.
The remainder of the site is comprises a former quarry and open areas of landscape andconstitutes both brownfield and greenfield land.
"The site provides stunning panoramic views over Halifax,” says the listing.
The site is up for sale with estate agents Allen Heritage who can be reached on 020 8777 3000.
There were more than 80 objections when the planning application was made, many raising highway concerns including the quality of the access route and increases in traffic.
But Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard that with outline approval for homes on the site already approved five years ago, access and the principle of developing homes there had already been established.
