KLM Hair @ 43 won Hair Salon of the Year in West Yorkshire for the second time running at the English Hair & Beauty Awards as well as being named Best Cutting Salon in Yorkshire and Humber in the UK Hair & Beauty Awards.

Kim Morley, who owns KLM Hair @ 43, said: “I feel overwhelmed to have won these awards, it’s just amazing and the best feeling ever!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For such a small salon and building it all on my own for the last nine years is just incredible to be noticed so much.

Kim Morley

“To be recognised for cutting makes me smile as many of my clients know when I’ve got scissors in my hands it makes me smile, it’s my specialty and also my favourite.”

Kim began KLM Hair @ 43 back in July 2014 and it is located on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took on the business in 2014 almost nine years ago,” Kim said, “And I’ve built and built it and have no regrets. It is the best thing I ever did at a young age.

“I would like to thank all my clients from the bottom of my heart for all your continued support throughout the years and always believing me.

"I would also like to thank Rachel who works along side me on a Saturday doing hair and nails.

"We are the best salon team and best friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad