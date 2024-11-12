Spice Master: Takeaway off busy Halifax road goes up for sale for £110,000

A Halifax takeaway is on the market.

Spice Master, off Keighley Road in Ovenden, is for sale for £110,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, it is a two-storey stone-built premises which has had planning permission for use as takeaway since 2013.

The listing adds: “The property has a large shop frontage onto Keighley Road with a security roller shutter, bin store to the side elevation and facility to park within Mason Square.

Spice Master in Halifax is on the market

"The ground floor benefits from having a serving counter and kitchen with extraction and stainless steel walls, with the first floor providing ancillary stores and WC facilities.”

For more details, contact estate agent Walker Singleton’s Halifax office on 01422 430000 or email the team there at [email protected].

