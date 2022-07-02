Stainland beauty therapist celebrates being named winner of Beauty Therapist of the Year 2022

Emma Taylor found out she was the ultimate winner on a live video call that streamed onto YouTube.

Emma, who lives in Stainland with her husband Ash and daughters Gracie and Eadie, has been working as a beauty therapist for 12 years starting off her career at Titanic spa in Huddersfield.

Emma said: “I am so proud to win first place in such a tough competition with therapists competing from, england, scotland ,wales and northern island. the talent was outstanding and the best of the best competed.

Emma Taylor

"I want to thank all my loyal clients, family and friends that have supported me and helped me through the pandemic months.

"After some tough months through the pandemic for the beauty and hair industry, my main focus was on clients wellness and relaxation by giving them a safe place for clients to off load and relax in a calming and friendly environment.

"During lockdown I posted positive quotes on community sites and delivered care packages to uplift and encourage others, to keep going and doing the best they can with the circumstances they find them selves in.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates the hair and beauty industry in an aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.