From hometown heroes Embrace to comedy icons the Chuckle Brothers there has been something for everyone to enjoy throughout the years. Here are 17 performers who have attracted the crowds to Halifax, along with the show that never was.
Undefined: readMore
1. Status Quo, Victoria Theatre
English rock band Status Quo, whose hits include Rockin All Over the World and Down Down, are familiar faces to Halifax, having played a number of shows at the Victoria Theatre over the years.
2. Atomic Kitten, Platinum Nightclub
Back in 2003, this popular girl group performed at a town centre nightclub for crowds of fans. The bands hits include The Tide is High (Get The Feeling) and Eternal Flame.
3. Elbow, The Piece Hall
Ending a four-day music spectacular on a high, the Mercury Prize winning rock band performed to a huge crowd at The Piece Hall in 2019. Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
4. Gary Barlow, Victoria Theatre
Fans queued for hours outside the Victoria Theatre when singer Gary Barlow came to town. The show took place in 2018 where the former Take That performer performed his most popular tracks.